Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTH
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
Meritage Homes stock opened at $204.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $210.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.20.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Homes
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.