MetFi Price Tops $0.45 on Top Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. MetFi has a total market cap of $83.00 million and approximately $241,043.20 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetFi has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,913,631 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.45262403 USD and is up 11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $317,720.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

