Michelle Gilson Sells 15,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,502.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Gilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michelle Gilson sold 12,877 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $691,494.90.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 37.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 335,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 94,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after buying an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

