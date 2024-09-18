Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$38.89 million for the quarter.
Minto Apartment Company Profile
