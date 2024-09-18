MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MJ Gleeson Stock Performance

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 570.22 ($7.53) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £332.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,937.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 381 ($5.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 630 ($8.32). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 589.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 546.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.93), for a total value of £1,200,000 ($1,585,204.76). 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Stories

