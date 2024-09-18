Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Update

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNDR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 61,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
About Mobile-health Network Solutions
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile-health Network Solutions
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.