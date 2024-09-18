Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,246 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.24% of Mobileye Global worth $54,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after buying an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MBLY opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

