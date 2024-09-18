Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 1,582,859 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582,859 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.13% of Yum China worth $133,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of YUMC opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $58.21.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $127,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kuai purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

