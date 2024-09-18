Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $143.96 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 141.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,115 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $143,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

