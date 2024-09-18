Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $74.97 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,026,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726,794 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.10% of Infosys worth $74,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after buying an additional 884,833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Infosys by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after purchasing an additional 699,641 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Infosys by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,338,000 after purchasing an additional 570,435 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE INFY opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.