Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,166,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,953,000 after buying an additional 940,849 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWY opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

