Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 239,021 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 3.19% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $25,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 121,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $773.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.