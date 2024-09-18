Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock valued at $83,140,933. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $867.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $859.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $773.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

