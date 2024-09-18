Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,048 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after buying an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 384.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 259,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 722,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 215,305 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE BTI opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $39.54.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

