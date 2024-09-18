Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.88.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

