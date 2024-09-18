Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,783 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

