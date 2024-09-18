Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

