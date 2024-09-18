Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $605.17 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $607.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

