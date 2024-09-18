Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,152 shares of company stock valued at $334,186,128 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Mastercard stock opened at $501.22 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $501.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.