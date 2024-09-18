Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $18.41 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,865 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $125.99 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.