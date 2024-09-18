Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $34.94 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.58.

Adobe stock opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

