Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 29,615 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 29,615 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.