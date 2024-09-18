Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Up 0.3%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 1,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 25,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.20%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.