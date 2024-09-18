NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.51 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00006658 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $233.27 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00038914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,921,909 coins and its circulating supply is 1,130,563,326 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,826,299 with 1,130,563,326 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.04022079 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $260,852,740.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

