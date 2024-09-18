New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GBR opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.30. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

In other news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

