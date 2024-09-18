NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Gap Up to $41.15

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $42.00. NMI shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 51,238 shares traded.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 358,930 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in NMI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,451,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,457,000 after buying an additional 51,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,063,000 after buying an additional 251,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NMI by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 263,478 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

