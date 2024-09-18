Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Nutex Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nutex Health stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.08. Nutex Health has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutex Health news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,864.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutex Health stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 2,017.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043,720 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.71% of Nutex Health worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

