Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JRI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. 27,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
