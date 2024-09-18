Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Down 6.4% in August

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JRI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. 27,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 494,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.