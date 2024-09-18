O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $8.78 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $631.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $81.02.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.99.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

