O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases New Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SII. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sprott by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 8,419.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.10. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.99 million for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

