O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for about 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BR opened at $210.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

