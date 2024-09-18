O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 135.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TDW stock opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

