Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Declares GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 504.48 ($6.66) on Wednesday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 392 ($5.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($7.00). The company has a market cap of £890.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 512.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 491.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 20,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($136,327.61). In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 10,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £50,900 ($67,239.10). Also, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 20,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($136,327.61). 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

