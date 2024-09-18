Oasys Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasys has a market capitalization of $108.41 million and $2.13 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasys

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,827,148,863 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,826,301,143.3009644 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03745527 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,648,424.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

