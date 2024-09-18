OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCIO opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

