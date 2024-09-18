ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $59.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 259873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ONON

Institutional Trading of ON

ON Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in ON by 25.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ON by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.