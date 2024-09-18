Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,102,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

