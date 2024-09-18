Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading 3% Higher

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 16,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 612,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $581.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 9.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 5,834.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 713,263 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 87.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 60,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

