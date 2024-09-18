Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $4,068,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $605.17 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $607.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $565.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.43.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

