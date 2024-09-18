PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

