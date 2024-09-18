Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 383.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.09% of i-80 Gold worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAUX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 23.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,999,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,920 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 265.7% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 1,365.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 190,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.42. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 162.24%. On average, analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

i-80 Gold Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

