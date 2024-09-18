Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $6,875,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,387,000 after acquiring an additional 156,838 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,659.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $122,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

NYSE GTX opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial cut their target price on Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

