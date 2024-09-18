Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys New Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.