Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDD. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 987,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 162,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

