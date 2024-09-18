Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

