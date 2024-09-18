Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 31,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.39.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

