Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of Genesis Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEL. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.47. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 19,525 shares in the company, valued at $259,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GEL opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $756.26 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.