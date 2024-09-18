Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,725 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after buying an additional 493,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,059,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after buying an additional 2,206,686 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 872,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 171,281 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 677,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 64,388 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,812.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 533,370 shares during the period.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

