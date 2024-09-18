Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,047 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.54.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.