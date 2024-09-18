Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

SRE opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.29.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

